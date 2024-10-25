Ondo Poll: INEC Sets To Conduct Mock Accreditation Exercise

Share

On Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) disclosed that it will conduct a mock accreditation exercise for eligible voters in Ondo State.

According to the electoral umpire, the voting exercise will be done at designated Polling Units (PUs) in the state on Wednesday, 6th November 6, 2024, from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said, “Only registered voters for the designated polling units can participate. No voter from another Polling Unit can be accredited by the BVAS”.

Mr Oluemku said the exercise is aimed at testing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Furthermore the result upload to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal which will take place in 12 Polling Units across six local government areas in Ondo state.

