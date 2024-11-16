Ondo Election: CSOs Decry Low Turnout

Share

…alert Stakeholders on the solution to vote buying

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have raised concerns on the level of low voter participation witnessed during the Ondo State Saturday, November 16 governorship election with calls on relevant stakeholders to devise solutions to end the electoral offence in a bid to safeguard democracy in Nigeria.

The CSOs- Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa (CDD West Africa), Yiaga Africa, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, and the Center For Transparency Advocacy (CTA) during separate situation reports expressed discontentment on vote buying recorded in some local governments during the gubernatorial election.

Speaking with journalists at the preliminary election analysis, the team lead of CDD, Seyi Awojolugbe said their observers recorded cases of vote buying in some polling units.

“The polling units included: Okitipupa LGA, Ward 09, unit 003 (Irowa, Ilutitun 3), where voters were solicited for their votes, with APC allegedly offering N10,000 per vote and PDP N3,000.

“Other are Odigbo LGA, Ward 01, unit 001, Ese-Odo, Ward 07, unit 013, Ward 5, PU 001 located at st Johns Primary School, Iba Akoko South East, Ondo Central senatorial district such as Ifedore LGA, Ward 1, PU 12 (Olafare), Ondo East LGA, Ward 002, PU 002 and Akure North LGA, Ward 5, PU 13.”

The group, however, commended electorates for their peaceful conduct at the poll, urging political stakeholders to uphold the pillar of democracy as residents await the result of the elections.

“We commend voters in Ondo for the calm and peaceful manner in which they have conducted all through this process so far. Urge all stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure adherence to the rule of law and due process as the election, collation, and declaration of results lead to the point of conclusion”. She said

Similarly, the Director of Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), Dr Abiola Akinyode Afolabi said 1074 reports were submitted to their portal with 46 cases of vote buying and 22 incidents of violence.

She commended the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for apprehending two suspected vote traders who tried to discredit the dignity of democracy at the poll.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, in its part, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Co-Convener of the organization, Mimidoo Achakpa, urged the commission to address the lapses associated with collation in recent elections, to have a smooth and transparent collation process.

The Director of the Center For Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi, regretted the low turnout at the polling units.

Nwadishi also condemned vote buying, saying,” It’s diminishing the progress we have made in our electoral process.

She urged political actors to mobilize their members to vote rather than using incentives to manipulate their choices.

The team lead Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, tasked security agents with professionalism, with an urge on the security to impose appropriate sanctions for any violation at the collation centre.

