Ondo Election: APC Massive Votes Will Shock PDP – Party Cheiftain

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a cheiftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said the record of massive votes and support the party will receive in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State will shock the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in the state.

Oyintiloye, a member of the APC National campaign stakeholders engagement committee for the election, said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday, in Osogbo.

The party chieftain, who noted that Ondo is a Progressives state, said that the November 16 election would not be an exception, as APC is poised to record a landslide victory.

Oyintiloye , a member of defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that the party’s candidate, Lucky Ayedatiwa, is a man of vision, who had achieved a lot through his people’s oriented policies and programmes.

He said that Ondo State had witnessed a steady transformation in areas of health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and rural community development, among others,within shortest time, Ayedatiwa assumed office.

Oyintiloye said that close to eight years that the APC had governed Ondo, the state had experienced transformation in an unprecedented manner.

Oyintiloye , a former lawmaker, urged the electorate to come out en mass to give massive votes to APC to shock the opposition parties as a confirmation of the quality leadership of the incumbent governor.

” That is no doubt, the election is going to be free, fair, and peaceful, and APC will win with a clear-cut margin.

“The electorate will never allow the state to go backwards, and that is why they will come out peacefully to vote for APC.

” There is no magic about it. APC will win massively, and the opposition parties will be shocked.

” Our committee, under the leadership of his Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State, will approach the task ahead with due diligence”, he said.

Oyintiloye, however, appealed to the electorate to be peaceful and orderly before and after the election.

He said the election should not be seen as a do or die affair. Adding all political gladiators in the election should abide by the rules of the game.

