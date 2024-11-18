Ondo Election: Abbas Congratulates Governor Aiyedatiwa

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the Ondo State governorship election held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Sunday, declared Governor Aiyedatiwa, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the poll.

The speaker noted that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s landslide victory at the Ondo poll has further confirmed the APC’s popularity.

Speaker Abbas, who also noted that the APC has continued to wax stronger under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, said the people of Ondo State have renewed their hope with their votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

While wishing Governor Aiyedatiwa a successful tenure, the speaker expressed his confidence in the governor to make life better for Ondo people with good governance and dividends of democracy.

