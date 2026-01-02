Ondo Donates Gifts, Harps On Exclusive Breastfeeding

The Ondo State Government yesterday donated various gifts to first babies in 2026 and tasked nursing mothers on exclusive breastfeeding for effective growth of their babies.

The wife of the state governor, Mrs Seun Aiyedatiwa, welcomed the babies and donated the gifts at the State Specialist Hospital, Akure and Comprehensive Health Centre, Akure.

According to her, it is a tradition for the state to honour such babies. The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the first baby, a female, weighed 3.7 kilogramme, was born at about 12:41am Thursday at the specialist hospital.

Also two babies, both weighing 3.09 kilogramme, male and female, received the governor’s wife donation at the Comprehensive Health Centre having being given birth to at 4:09a.m. and 8:29a.m. respectively.

Represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr Abosede Adelami, Aiyedatiwa asked women to take care of themselves, attend antenatal programmes and take their children for immunisation.