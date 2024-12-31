Share

Ondo State Doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) has declared an indefinite strike over alleged poor working conditions and welfare packages.

Speaking at a press conference in Akure, the state capital, the President of UNIMEDTH ARD, Dr Olaogbe Kehinde lamented the increasing workload on doctors due to mass resignations triggered by poor welfare.

Dr Kehinde, however, outlined the association’s demands, which include the correction of salary irregularities and discrepancies.

READ ALSO

Implementation of the new minimum wage scale, and parity in salary payments with other tertiary hospitals as stipulated in the teaching hospital constitution.

“Many doctors have left the hospital without prior notice because of the harsh conditions of service.

“Despite our repeated calls for a review of our working conditions, the management has failed to address the critical issues affecting us.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this strike may cause to patients and the public, but we have been pushed to the wall,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: