Ondo Doctor Dies Of Lassa Fever, Contacts Under Tracking

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the death of a 31-year-old doctor from Lassa fever.

NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, said yesterday in a public advisory that the doctor, who worked at a private health facility in Ondo State, had recently traveled to the UK and returned home before succumbing to the illness.

He said: ‘’The patient departed Nigeria 19/02/2025 and returned 27/02/2025. “Samples were taken late on Friday, 28/02/2025 on a suspicion of Lassa fever, but the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 01/03/2025.

“The laboratory investigation returned a result was Lassa Fever positive on PCR on Tuesday 04/03/2025. The patient was said to have visited his fiancée in Edo state, as well as family and friends before travelling,’’ the advisory read.

Idris said authorities are now tracking people who were in contact with him, including passengers on his flight, in order to prevent further spread of the disease.

He said: “Providing the latest statistics on Lassa Fever, the NCDC DirectorGeneral, reports that 535 cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed out of 2,728 suspected cases this year, resulting in 98 deaths.

