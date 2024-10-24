Ondo Disburses N1.4m To Vulnerable, Elderly Citizens

Share

The Ondo State government has commenced the disbursement of N1.4 billion to unemployed youths, the elderly and other vulnerable residents as part of its Ondo-Cares Social Intervention programme.

The governor said the disbursement signalled the administration’s commitment to improving the wellbeing of citizens through social investments.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised that the programme reflects the state’s commitment to supporting the most disadvantaged groups, including the elderly and the physicallychallenged.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our quest to create a more compassionate and equitable society. This initiative embodies our commitment to social justice and human dignity.

It is a strong demonstration of the willingness and commitment of the Ondo State government, through the OD-CARES Programme to uplift residents of the state, especially the poor, vulnerable youths, elderly, chronically ill and physically-challenged persons.”

The governor added that the Ondo State Conditional Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU) has disbursed over two billion naira to more than 7,500 beneficiaries, with 2,870 individuals currently receiving bi-monthly stipends of N20, 000. He also assured that preparations are underway to enrol an additional 5,000 beneficiaries.

Share

Please follow and like us: