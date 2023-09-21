Ondo Dep Gov Faces Impeachment Over Alleged N300M Approval for Bulletproof SUV

The Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday commenced the pro- cess of impeaching Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for what it called abuse of office for allegedly approving for himself, the sum of N300 million to purchase a bullet- proof SUV.

Aiyedatiwa allegedly sourced the money from the N2 billion Palliative Fund recently disbursed to the 36 states by the Federal Government. As an emergency plenary session summoned by the House of Assembly was ongoing yesterday, there was a heavy presence of security men at the Assembly gate.

According to sources within the Assembly, 23 lawmakers have already signed the impeachment notice against Aiyedatiwa. The Impeachment Notice, read by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Benjamin Jayeoba accused the embattled Deputy Governor of an impeachable offence contrary to the provision of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the source, trouble started when Aiyedatiwa reportedly approved the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bullet-proof SUV for his personal use. This approval was allegedly given while the state governor was recuperating in Germany. Further complicating matters, it was learnt that Aiyedatiwa ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the Palliative Fund.

This fund, provided by the Federal Government, was intended to support states in addressing the needs of their citizens following the effects the removal of fuel subsidy had on the economy.

However, the Majority Leader, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, who moved the motion, quoted session 188 of the Nigerian Constitution to back his argument on the need to write the Deputy Governor over allegations against him. Ogunmolasuyi, who represents Owo Constituency 1 in the Assembly, said the Assembly would not take any action until the Deputy Governor replies to the petition against him. Ogunmolasuyi’s motion was seconded by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Akoko Southwest II, Hon Tope Agbulu.

The lawmakers at the plenary unanimously agreed that the order of the Assembly should be sent to the Deputy Governor for reply within seven days. The Speaker in his ruling held that the Deputy Governor should be served with the letter after the lawmakers.