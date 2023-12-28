Ondo Declares Three-Day Mourning In Honour Of Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government has declared three-day mourning in honour of the former governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who died on Wednesday, December 27 after a protracted illness.

In a statement issued by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said during the period of mourning, there would be fasting and prayer.

The mourning period, he said takes effect from Thursday, December 28 to Saturday, December 30, 2023. Also, all national flags are to be flown at half-mast in reflection of the mood of the State for seven days.

The statement read ” The Governor also announced the suspension of State government ceremonies during this period of mourning.

“Meanwhile, condolence registers have been opened at the Governor’s Office and the Government House in Akure, as well as State Liaison Offices in Lagos and Abuja.”

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

