Ondo Debate: Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi Clash On Security, Economy, Workers’ Welfare

Ondo State’s November 16, 2024, governorship election has come into sharp focus as the two leading candidates, the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), took the stage for a highly charged debate in Akure.

Organized by Channels Television in collaboration with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and UK International Development, the debate covered critical issues including security, economic development, education, energy, and workers’ welfare.

During the debate, the candidate of the PDP criticized Aiyedatiwa’s handling of security, citing recent kidnappings and killings in the state, while Aiyedatiwa defended his record.

Aiyedatiwa asserted that security incidents have decreased and called Ajayi’s N1.2 billion security vote claim a “political lie.”

On economic matters, Ajayi accused the governor of neglecting growth, pledging to establish cocoa processing factories and improve job opportunities.

Aiyedatiwa highlighted ongoing investments and his administration’s debt-free fiscal management.

Ajayi also promised a minimum wage increase to N76,000, topping Aiyedatiwa’s proposed N73,000.

The debate ended with a display of sportsmanship, with both candidates sharing a handshake, setting the stage for the final showdown at the polls.

