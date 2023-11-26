Ondo Crisis: Why Akeredolu Won’t Be Pronounced Incapacitated

There are strong indications that the Ondo State House of Assembly would not declare the ailing Governor of the state, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, incapacitated. That was even as it emerged that the intervention of some elders in the state compelled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the crisis in the state.

It was learnt that although the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedetiwa might be declared acting governor this week, Akeredolu would not be shoved out. Sunday Telegraph was told that, that V part of the truce brokered by Tinubu at the meeting with stakeholders on Friday night.

Competent sources privy to what transpired at the meeting said that the feuding parties were asked to sheathe their swords following compromises. A source at the meeting said: “The State House of Assembly would drop the impeachment of the Deputy Governor. The Governor of Ondo State will not be declared incapacitated.

“Those pushing that the Governor be declared incapacitated to allow Aiyedatiwa to become the Governor, have been asked to drop that also. “The Deputy Governor will now take charge. However, he will not dissolve the cabinet, which was the fear expressed by the SSG and others.

“They have told them to withdraw the Police in the House of Assembly. They are to work as a team and to give their boss all the necessary support unto recuperating and not causing any damage or tension in the State.” The state has been in disarray since Akeredolu took ill, travelled to Germany for three months, returned on September 7 but has not assumed office in Akure, the state capital.

Rather, he has been at his private residence in Ibadan, while the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedetiwa battles with the state House of Assembly and cabinet members loyal to the governor over plots to remove the deputy governor from office over alleged disloyalty.

It was gathered that some elders in the state, led by the leader of Afenifere, Pa. Reuben Fasonranti had through messages and calls to Tinubu, urged him to intervene in the matter, with a view to resolving the vacuum created by Akeredolu’s absence and the impasse created by the fight between the House and the Deputy Governor.

A source said: “The President acted because some elder statesmen in the state also reached out to him through Pa Reuben Fasoranti and others. They reached out to him through a resolution and personal letter.” Following the president’s intervention and barring any last minute or unforeseen circumstances, the House of Assembly will this week, formally announce the Aiyedatiwa, as the Acting Governor with full powers.

This was part of the decision taken at the meeting with Tinubu on Friday night at the Aso Villa, the seat of Government.