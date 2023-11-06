Ondo Crisis: Court Strikes Out Case Against Aiyedatiwa, Gives Directives

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, struck out the suit filed by the State Government and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the compilation of record of appeal.

Recalls that the claimants in the case had sued four registrars of the High Court, the Deputy Governor, the House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, claiming that the procedure of settlement and compilation of record of appeal for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Deputy Governor would infringe on their rights.

On Monday, Justice D. I. Kolawole, when the case was called up, said the claimants through their counsel applied to withdraw the suit, claiming that events had overtaken the suit.

The counsel for the Deputy Governor in response to the withdrawal opposed the oral application to withdraw the suit, contending that issues had been joined by filing a defence to the suit and also a counter-claim.

The judge in his ruling held that the rules of the Court permit the claimants to withdraw the suit and it was accordingly struck out.

Counsel for the Deputy Governor then urged the Court to direct parties to maintain the status quo in order to preserve the subject matter of the suit pending before the court.

The application was opposed by the counsel representing the House of Assembly.

The court in its ruling, directed all the parties to continue to maintain the peace and thereafter adjourned the case to November 22, 2023, for hearing of applications.