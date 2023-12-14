Ondo Crisis: Assembly Confirms Aiyedatiwa as Acting Gov

The Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed Deputy governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as acting Governor until Governor Rotimi Akeredolu resumes from his medical leave. Speaker of the Assembly Olamide Oladiji said the decision was in tandem with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

This was coming barely 24 hours after Akeredolu wrote a letter to the Assembly seeking medical leave to attend to his medical challenges. Oladiji confirmed receipt of a letter from the governor requesting to proceed on medical leave abroad. The medical leave started yesterday.

According to the letter, Aiyedatiwa will now assume the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary. The Speaker expressed confidence that Akeredolu would soon resume his duties. He said the governor decided to proceed on medical leave “following the doctor’s advice on the need for medical follow-up after recuperating”. Ondo has been plunged into chaos following Akeredolu’s decision to live in Ibadan since he returned to Nigeria some months ago from Germany where he received treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He came under intense pressure from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and activists to resign or hand over power to Aiyedatiwa in line with the Constitution. But the governor had the backing of the House of Assembly to continue in office despite his health status. The Assembly even attempted to sack Aiyedatiwa before President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.