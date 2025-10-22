Ondo CP Redeploys Enu-Owa DPO Over Mandykiss Case

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Enu-Owa Division over his alleged unprofessional handling of a case involving social media influencer Adefolarin Ayomiposi, popularly known as Mandykiss.

The action followed the emergence of a viral video showing Mandykiss recording and taking photos of suspects in police custody at Enu-Owa Division.

The footage, which generated widespread outrage online, prompted the Command to launch an internal review into the matter.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mandykiss was not accompanied by police personnel during the purported arrest of Mrs. Akinwole Sabitu and her daughter, Miss Akinwole Oyindamola, who were accused of alleged cyberbullying.

She reportedly acted on information from her online followers, arrested the suspects, and handed them over to the police after filming them inside her vehicle.

The influencer allegedly went on to take photos of the suspects at the station and posted them on her social media pages, an act the Command described as a breach of police procedure and a violation of the suspects’ right to presumption of innocence.

Lawal described the incident as a clear case of poor supervision and professional misconduct by the DPO, leading to his immediate redeployment.

He emphasized that the Ondo State Police Command would not tolerate any action capable of eroding public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Recording or photographing suspects in custody is a gross violation of ethical standards and contravenes established police procedures,” the Commissioner stated. He urged officers to remain professional, impartial, and law-abiding in all operations while ensuring that the rights of both suspects and complainants are protected.

The Commissioner reiterated that the conduct of the affected officer does not represent the discipline and integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.

Lawal also expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, for his exemplary leadership and commitment to professionalism within the Force.