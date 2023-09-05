Ondo CP Reads Riots Act To Criminals

…To Synergise With Sister Agencies On Crime Prevention

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr Abiodun Asabi has told the criminals in the state to leave within the next 24 hours or be caught with the long arm of the law.

Asabi who resumed in the state after his predecessor, Mr Taiwo Jesubiyi retired from service on Monday expressed his determination to synergise, strategise and revitalise the existing security architecture in the state for optimal performance.

He said he would cooperate with sister security agencies in riding the state of crimes and criminality just as he would ensure community police has a firm grip in the state.

The Police boss said his new post offered a golden opportunity to provide professional services in ensuring peace and security, as the 43rd CP of the state.

He said the officers and men of the command would rededicate themselves to service delivery and remain focused on ensuring that crime a criminalities were mitigated to the barest minimum.

According to him, the state would continue to witness further improvement in our policing system; in crime prevention, swift response to incidents, and the overall safety of Ondo State.

His words “As the lead security agency in internal security in the state, the command shall continue to collaborate with other security agencies and support local security outfits within our communities to combat crime.

“The area commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DDPOs, tactical team commanders, and heads of department are to ensure concerted efforts in the supervision and control of personnel under their watch.

“Also, I shall ensure that professionalism, respect for human rights, and international best practices shall be our watchword and guiding principles.

“I am also using this opportunity to encourage the fourth estate of the realm to continue to see us as partners in progress in all its activities as we shall operate with required openness to ensure that genuine information is disseminated to the people.

“In the same vein, I call on the good people of Ondo State to also cooperate with us to ensure smooth police/public relations. Remember Together Each Achieve More (TEAM).”