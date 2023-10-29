Ondo CP Inaugurates New Police Post

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mr Abiodun Asabi has inaugurated a police post donated by the President and Founder of Dorian Home, Akure, Dr Tolulola Bayode.

The police post is to service the people of Omodara, Itaoolorun, Olajide, and Store along Akure- Idanre road in Akure, the State capital.

While inaugurating the police post, the state Commissioner of Police, Asabi, appreciated the good work Dr Bayode is doing for humanity.

He said the Dorian boss is using her wealth to bring succour to the downtrodden and the needy in society.

The Police Boss noted that the police post is a good move to provide security for the people in the communities along Akure-Idanre road.

His words “I thank God for the life of Dr. Tolulola Bayode because she loves to give to humanity. She is a woman who has come to support the community with a police post.

The police commissioner however reiterated the commitment of the command to providing security for the people.

“We will not relent in our efforts to provide security for the people of Ondo state and will support the police post with capable policemen.

In her speech, Dr Bayode said the idea of building a police post came from the realization of the need to support the efforts being made by the Nigerian Police, Ondo State command to ensure the security of the environment.

She noted that the issue of security cannot be left in the hands of the police alone, but requires the contribution of all stakeholders and appealed to officers and men of the police force in Nigeria not to be discouraged by the challenges confronting the system.

Her words “It gladdens my heart to welcome you all to the official commissioning of Dorian Home Police post, located beside Dorian Home, Km 4, Alade-Idanre road, Akure.

“The idea of building a police post at this location came from my realization of the need to support the efforts being made by the Nigerian Police, Ondo state command to ensure adequate security in this environment.

“All of us are aware that issues of security cannot be left in the hands of the police alone, but require the contribution of all stakeholders.

“This is what informed my decision to assist in putting in place this Police Post for the benefit of Dorian Home and the Communities around it.”

Bayode expressed appreciation to the state Commissioner of Police for approving the construction of the Dorian Home Police Post.

She urged the people in Omodara, Itaoolorun, Olajide, Store, and other communities around the police post to ensure adequate support for the officers who will be posted to the Dorian Home Police post.

The support and cooperation of the people, she stressed, would make the operations of the police post officers effective and successful.

According to her, “As proprietor of Dorian Home, I feel more confident about the security of lives of the children who live within the Dorian Home facility, knowing that the well-trained men of the police force are nearer to the facility than before.

“This is especially because it is with our joint effort and the cooperation of other stakeholders that the task of giving the children at Dorian Home a good life can be made successful.”

In his speech, the chairman of, the forum of permanent secretaries, Bunmi Alade, said the President of Dorian Home should be commended for erecting the building at this crucial time in Nigeria.