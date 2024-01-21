Ondo Court Sends Suspected Killers Of Popular Socialite To Prison

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court has sent suspected killers of Oladoyinbo Sunday Adebayo, popularly known as Saybayo to prison over the death of the popular socialite.

Oladoyinbo was found dead in his car on December 10, 2023, at Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State after three days of being declared missing.

Two suspects, Adeniyi Adebisi Atinuke, 29 years old, and 50-year-old Ade-Ojo Ilesanmi Isaac were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Damilola Sekoni at the weekend on a five-count charge bordering on felony, accessory after the fact, and perversion of justice.

The charge read “On the 10th day of December 2023 at about 11:30 am at Life Sustainer Guest House, Ijapo Estate, Akure, in the Akure Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit perversion of justice and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 126 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Atinuke was alleged to have “become an accessory after the fact concerning the death of one Oladoyinbo Sunday Adebayo “Alias Say Bayo and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under section of the Criminal Code Cap.37 Vol.1 Law of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The charges were read to the defendants, and the prosecutor, Inspector Wada Simeon, informed the court that he wanted to withdraw an earlier Application on notice to remand both defendants to the correctional center at Olokuta, Akure.

After the withdrawal of the application, the Counsel to the first defendant, Mr A.O Afolabi presented an application for bail of his client. He promised that she would be presented in court on every adjourned date by the surely.

Also, Counsel to the second suspect, Mr. Stephen Ademuagun applied for bail of his client. He promised that if granted bail, the suspect would not jump bail.

The prosecutor did not object to the applications for bail for the susp

Although the Counsel to the suspects pleaded with the court to order the prosecutor to keep both defendants in police custody pending the ruling on the applications, the Chief Magistrate ordered them to be remanded in a correctional facility pending the determination of the bail applications.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the ruling on both applications to January 29, 2024.