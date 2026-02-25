Ondo: Couple Regains Freedom After Ransom Payment

Five days after they were kidnapped in their house at Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr Jamiu Olawale and his wife were released by their abductors.

However, the family paid ₦5million as ransom before they regained their freedom. A neighbour who confirmed the release said the couple was released late on Tuesday.

Olawale and his wife, residents of Olaribigba Estate, Iluabo, were abducted after returning from work last Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) had said the couple had just returned home from their shop in an ash-coloured Toyota Camry when they were attacked at the frontage of their residence by unknown gunmen who reportedly emerged from the surrounding bush.

“The attackers abducted the couple and whisked them away to an unknown destination. During the incident, a neighbour, Mr Patrick Ilumaro, who was seated in front of his residence, sustained a gunshot wound.

He was promptly rushed to Hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.”

A relative who spoke with reporters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity confirmed that a ransom of five million naira was paid to secure their release.

The source said, “Jamiu and his wife were freed by their captors on Tuesday night, and they have since reunited with their family.”

It was gathered æthat the kidnappers initially demanded forty million naira, which was later reduced to twelve million naira, before ultimately agreeing to the five million naira payment.