Ondo Confirms 12 Cases Of M-Pox, Begins Vaccination Process

The Ondo State Government yesterday confirmed that 12 cases of monkeypox (aka M-pox), have been recorded in the state. The Director of Disease Control of Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (OSPHDA), Victor Adefesoye, disclosed this at the stakeholders’ meeting on mpox vaccination in Akure.

Adefesoye said the discovery was made in eight local government areas saying there is a need to contain the spread of the contagious diseases with vaccination He said: “The disease is with us in Ondo State, particularly in these local government areas: Akoko SouthWest, Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Owo, Akure South, Akure North, Ondo East and Odigbo.”

However, he said the state will begin the vaccination between August 11 and 21 to targeted people who are above 18 years old and above. Adefesoye declared that the vaccination is safe and free, stressing that it would also apply to close relatives, contacts, and health workers who have come in close with the infected persons.