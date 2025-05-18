Ondo Community Seeks Govt’s Intervention Over Land Dispute

Share

The Okuma community in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo State has asked the state government to intervene in the loom crisis over disputed land between it and the neighbouring community.

The community, in a letter to the government through the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice by its Counsel, David Ebriku, sought the government’s intervention as a matter of urgency to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the community.

The Okumo community complained of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and attempt to cause communal war in the community by some people, claiming to have a court judgment to chase all the residents away from the community.

The petition stated that the Orunto family had, in 2014, filed suit number HOK/76/2014, in suit against China Railway Construction Company and others, challenging the respondents, who were scooping sand from their portion of land in the community.

The prayers of Franklin Orunto were granted, and the respondents were ordered by the court to quit the portion of land.

However, the community said that in an attempt to execute the judgment, Franklin Orunto attempted to extend the judgment to the entire community. The community informed the government that they were not aware of any court process before the judgment.

The petition read, “When Franklin Orunto attempted to forcefully eject the people, which led to a fracas, the people of the community approached the same High Court and on April 24, 2024, the court ordered the stoppage of further execution of the judgment. Despite the court order, some miscreants have continuously invaded and attacked some of the residents.

“Our clients informed us that sometimes in 2022, they were in their community in Okumo where some people came in and claimed that they are from court in Okitipupa, to execute a judgment of the High Court and to our clients’ dismay, the said people brought a copy of the judgment of High Court, Okitipupa.

“Our clients further informed us that they were not even aware of any court process before the judgment. It has come to the knowledge of our clients that, based on a judgment in suit number HOK/76/2014 between Franklin Orunto vs China Railway Construction Company & Ors, the High Court of Ondo State ordered the execution of the judgment in the case.

“It must be noted that on 24th April, 2024, the same High Court of Ondo State made another order stopping or staying the execution of the judgment. The same order has been served on the parties, the Orunto family. The unlawful execution of the judgment against members of the Okumo community will cause a crisis and endanger the whole community.

“It is on this note that we find it necessary to formally inform your good office about the situation and the latest subsisting order of the Ondo State High Court stopping the purported execution of the purported judgment.

“We hereby call on you to intervene on our client’s complaints as our clients can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed for fear of being attacked by Orunto family thugs.”

