The Yaba Community in Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State has petitioned Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) abandoned in the community.

Leaders of the community, including Chief Fredrick Boluwaji Adegoke, Elder Fola Samuel Adeghate and Olagidi Francis Akinyode, expressed concern over the abandonment and mismanagement of critical infrastructure projects under the World Bank/RAAMP projects.

The projects, according to the leaders of the Yaba community, included Odode-Bajare and Ojota Ala roads. The other project they said included the World Bank Market at Yaba/Ojotu (Olofin-Ojota axis of the town.

The community said the projects, which run into Billions of Naira, were intended to improve rural mobility, facilitate trade, and unlock economic opportunities for our people.

According to them, the community was encouraged when Governor Aiyedatiwa flagged off the Bajare Road project, and work commenced promptly on the Ojota – Ala Road. Also, they said the market project began with site mobilisation and block moulding activities in August 2024.

However, they said the market project was abruptly disrupted when another group arrived at the site, claiming ownership of the contract and forcefully removing the original contractor.

The community said the conflict has led to the complete abandonment of the market, despite the scheduled commencement of full construction in February 2024.

The leaders said the Odode-Bajare Road and Ojota-Ala Road are impassable, severely affecting the movement of people and goods, while the market project remains stalled due to unresolved contractor disputes.

The leaders said, “The community’s hope for development and improved livelihoods has been dashed. This situation is unacceptable, especially for a World Bank-funded initiative entrusted to the Ondo State Government. It undermines public confidence and jeopardises the welfare of thousands of residents.”

The community demanded that the Governor visit the project sites to assess the level of abandonment, resolve the contractor dispute, and ensure the rightful contractor resumes work, re-mobilise construction teams to complete the road and market projects, and establish a monitoring committee to ensure transparency and accountability.

The community said they remain hopeful that the Governor’s intervention would restore progress and dignity to the community.