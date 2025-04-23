Ondo Community Loses Monarch

Share

The Olu of Ijigba in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Luyi Rotimi, has passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness.

The respected Monarch joined his ancestors on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, marking the end of a 13-year reign.

Oba Rotimi was appointed as the Olu of Ijigba by the then Deji of Akure, Oba Adebiyi Adesida, on February 6, 2012.

He was later elevated to the status of a crown-wearing monarch on August 24, 2022, by the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

Before ascending the throne, Oba Rotimi had an illustrious career in the financial sector. He served as the Managing Director of the defunct National Bank and also held the position of Assistant Director General at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

His transition into traditional leadership was seen as a continuation of his lifelong dedication to service and community development.

Confirming the monarch’s passing, his eldest child and first son, Prince Lanre Rotimi, described him as a loving and committed leader who prioritized the welfare of his people.

“The palace and family of Oba Luyi Rotimi, FCA London, the Olujigba of Ijigba, with deep submission to the will of God, announce the passing away of our revered monarch,” Rotimi said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed for his unwavering love for his citizens and tireless efforts in advancing the development of Ijigba.”

