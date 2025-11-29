Ondo Community Commends Tinubu For Nominating Ibrahim As Ambassador

The Ikale Advancement Forum has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the well-considered nomination of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as a non-career Ambassador.

The Forum, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Comrade Olufemi Aduwo, said this nomination is not only meritorious but emblematic of the administration’s commitment to deploying the nation’s finest minds to strategic international assignments.

Aduwo said that Senator Ibrahim is, by every metric, a round peg in a round hole. “As the first scholar in the 800-year history of the University of Cambridge to earn a Doctorate in Business specialising in Mega Projects with distinction, he stands singularly distinguished in global academia.

“His additional Doctor of Philosophy in Modern War Studies from the University of Buckingham further enhances his intellectual versatility, equipping him with a rare blend of economic, strategic and geopolitical insight indispensable for twenty-first-century diplomacy.

“In the last two years, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Ibrahim has served Nigeria with admirable dexterity and international gravitas.

“His interventions at the World Bank and IMF Boards of Governors Meetings, where he consistently articulated Nigeria’s position on debt sustainability, energy-transition pathways, and global financial governance, earned the country renewed respect within the multilateral system.

“At United Nations fora, he advanced robust arguments on sustainable development financing, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and the need for equitable climate-related compensation to developing nations, positions that resonated strongly with international partners.”

Aduwo further observed that Senator Ibrahim’s nomination comes at a time when Nigeria requires seasoned voices capable of reinforcing its diplomatic footprint.

“Should he be posted to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York, his scholarly depth, legislative experience and international exposure would significantly bolster the Tinubu administration’s foreign policy objectives, particularly in the areas of global economic reform, peacebuilding, and multilateral cooperation,” he said.

Aduwo expressed that the Ikale Advancement Forum wholeheartedly welcomes this nomination and assures Mr President of its unwavering support as the Senate proceeds with the confirmation process.