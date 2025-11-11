Ondo Communities Protest Arrest Of Traditional Rulers

Hundreds of residents and farmers from five communities in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a protest at the Governor’s Office in Akure, demanding the release of two traditional rulers allegedly detained over disputes involving ancestral lands.

The protesters, from Italemikan, Abusoro, Ateru, Igbomowo, and Uloko Agbonden, carried placards reading: “Free Our Obas Now,” “We Say No to Land Grabbing,” and “Mr Governor, Hear Our Cry.”

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Mr. Kokuma Isaac Akinwande alleged that the Olu of Igba, Oba Shina Olayele, and the Olu of Uloko Agbonden, HRH Moses Awonusi Apalara, were unlawfully arrested after resisting attempts by one Ojo Ajisafe to seize their lands. He described Ajisafe as a “notorious land grabber” who allegedly used police and armed men to intimidate residents and detain anyone who opposed him.

“We are appealing to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene and free our Obas,” Akinwande said. “Our monarchs are in prison simply for defending our ancestral lands.”

Another protester, identified as Ajibola, said petitions had been submitted to the governor, the Chief Judge, and the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly without any response. “We don’t want violence. We are here peacefully to seek justice and protection for our traditional rulers,” he said.

The protesters called for a thorough investigation into the alleged land grabbing and harassment.

The Ondo State Government has invited the communities for dialogue with relevant officials to resolve the matter.