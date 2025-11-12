Ondo Communities Protest Arrest, Detention Of Monarchs

Hundreds of residents and farmers from five communities in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State have stormed the Governor’s Office in Akure to protest the alleged illegal detention of two traditional rulers and the forceful takeover of their ancestral lands.

The protesters, drawn from Italemikan, Abusoro, Ateru, Igbomowo, and Uloko Agbonden communities, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Free Our Obas Now,” “We Say No to Land Grabbing,” “We Want Justice for Our Communities” “Mr Governor, hear our cry” “Say No to Land Grabbers” and ” Free Olu Igba” The aggrieved protesters alleged that one Ojo Ajisafe had been terrorising their communities, using police and armed men to intimidate residents and arrest those who challenged his alleged land encroachment.

Speaking with journalists, Mr. Kokuma Isaac Akinwande, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said the two detained monarchs — the Olu of Igba Community, Oba Shina Olayeleb, and the Olu of Uloko Agbonden, HRH Moses Awonusi Apalara were “framed” and remanded in prison through the influence of the said land grabber.”

Akinwande said: “We are here because of Ojo Ajisafe. He is a notorious land grabber. He came to our land claiming his father owns everything from Ita-Ila to Oboto, we have never seen him before.