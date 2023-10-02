Ondo Commissioner Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life

The Commissioner For Women Affairs And Social Development in Ondo State, Dr. Adebunmi Osadaun has raised alarm over the threat to her life over sundry political issues and the sharing of palliative in her local government.

Osadahun, who is the Chairperson of the Palliative Committee in Akoko Northwest local government described the attack on her by the suspended Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 1 in Arigidi-Akoko, Olumide Awolumate, as premeditated.

Speaking with reporters in Akure, the State capital yesterday, Osadahun disclosed that she had been severely bullied and threatened by Awolumate which made her report him to the traditional ruler of their community, Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun

According to her, Awolumate allegedly went to meet her at her residence and abused her while he recorded himself and posted same on the social media.

The Commissioner alleged that Awolumate had sneaked into her office in Akure where he also harassed her in the presence of a group of women who came to pay her a courtesy visit.

Osadaun, who was the Regent of Arigidi-Akoko for five years suspected that her assailant must be on the payroll of someone who she could not figure out.

She said Awolumate and her have nothing to drag with each other as they have never at any time aspired for the same elective position.

Commenting on the defence of Awolumate that it was when the commissioner’s son attacked him that he attacked the commissioner, Princess Osadaun exonerated her son, saying he was only called by people when Awolumate attacked her.

Her words “DSP Fasore came to me that I should write my statement. About seven meters from his house, he has a shop very close to the station. Between the time the DPO called me, he must have been invited, he had already made up his mind and gathered some people around him under a tree, very close to the roadside.

“He knew there was no way I could leave my house to the Police station without passing through that way.

“When we were going, it was true that I saw him and I called the attention of the Police to it that the person you were looking for was standing under that tree.

“I didn’t even drop from the car, it was the DSP that dropped but he could not identify him because there were some people with him. Then I got out of the car and identified him to the police.

“When he saw me identify him to the police, he started shouting that I wanted to use my position to deal with him. He then said before I did that, he would deal with me. That was how he moved towards me and slapped me. I then fell.

“My son was not there at all. It was someone who called my son.

After I fell, I saw him rush to where he was seated before carrying a chair. It was the DSP and one of my political affiliates who tried to prevent him from hitting me with the chair. But he was able to hit it on my head.

“I should not have bothered to report this incident, but this man is after my life and I have evidence. One day he came to this office, and some women came to see me. He knew some women from Arigidi-Akoko were coming to see me and he sneaked into my office, with the women.

“Fighting in a political setting is not strange, but this one is going to the extreme. How would he come to my house and begin to throw curses at me record himself and circulate same on the social media?

“This is not the first time. But he has a hidden agenda. I think he is been paid to do it.”