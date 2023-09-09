Ondo Citizens Excited Over Akeredolu’s Return – Tunji-Ojo

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior on Saturday said the return of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to Nigeria shows resilience and proof of God’s faithfulness, saying stakeholders as well as the people of the state are happy over his return.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Akeredolu returned to the country on Thursday after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

The governor is expected to spend a number of days in Ibadan before moving to the government house in Akure, Ondo State.

Speaking in a statement issued by Alao Babatunde, Akeredolu’s Special Adviser on Media, Tunji-Ojo said the governor’s return is not a testament of strength, resilience, and will, but a proof of God’s faithfulness.

“The people of Ondo State, who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved governor, are filled with joy and gratitude to have him back,” the statement reads.

“Your unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of Ondo State has been an inspiration to us all, and we are pleased to see you back in good health.”

The minister also said he is personally hopeful that Ondo will witness more prosperity under the governor’s watch, even as the residents look forward to “continued development” of the state.