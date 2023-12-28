Ondo Chief Judge Swears in Aiyedatiwa as Governor

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has sworn in former Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the substantive governor of the state, following the death of former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. At the event held at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Justice Odusola administered the oath of office and allegiance to Aiyedatiwa as new governor of the state. The former governor had returned to Nigeria in September, after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

And, only recently, he proceeded on an- other medical vacation after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to Aiyedatiwa. Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage. Aiyedatiwa was declared as the Acting Governor on December 13 as Akeredolu proceeded on the fourth medical leave to attend to his health challenges. Speaking after the oath of office, Aiyedatiwa said he would complete the projects initiated by the administration of Akeredolu since inception in 2021.

He said he has accepted the responsibility of administering the state following the demise of his former boss. His words: “The death of our governor is, indeed, a devastating shock to us all as we have all been praying earnestly for his quick recovery and subsequent safe return to Ondo State, having embarked on another medical leave on Wednesday, 13th December. Indeed, there is no armour against fate; death lays its icy hand on kings. “Permit me to use this opportunity to condole with the immediate and extended family of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON HRM Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the Olowo of Owo; the people of Owo and, indeed, the entire people of Ondo State – over this monumental loss.

“The demise of Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu, is indeed a great loss to me as an individual as our relationship dated back to many years ago, having closely worked with him when his gubernatorial journey started in 2012. The loss then did not affect our relationship as we continued to maintain close political and personal relationship, which climaxed in 2020, when he graciously picked me as his running mate for his second term as Governor of Ondo State. “Governor Akeredolu was a man of courage and conviction who always stood for the truth even at his own detriment. I remember vividly during the time when we had a case in court challenging our second term victory.

“He still pursued the matter of emplacing a strong security network for the people of the South West code-named Amotekun Corps. The People of Ondo State and the entire people of the South West will be eternally grateful for this bold act, which has greatly improved the security architecture in the Region and reduced incidents of kidnapping, banditry and other acts of criminalities to the barest minimum especially in Ondo State.” The helmsman of the oil-producing state equally recounted the late governor’s achievements despite the health challenge.