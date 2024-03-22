Ondo: Campaign Group Says Aiyedatiwa’ll Ensure Even Distribution of Amenities

The mainstream campaign group for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACOFS), has assured the people of Ondo State of even distribution of amenities and empowerment programmes across all communities by the governor. The group, in its campaign tour of five local government areas of the Southern senatorial district of the state comprising Ile Oluji-Okeigbo, Irele, Okitipupa, Ilaje and Ese-Odo, assured that no community would be isolated in the development programmes of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

The group in a statement issued by its Director of Information, Mr. Kayode Fasua, quoted the group’s Deputy Director-General for the Southern District, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, as assuring communities in the zone of better days ahead. Igbasan, who is the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, said: “I come with assurance that Mr. Governor is determined to implement the state budget in a manner that every community will gain amenities considered essential to them, and this will cut across the state.”

Complimenting him, the Convener of the group, Dr. Oladipupo, Okeyomi, also known as Carry Go, assured the riverine communities that Governor Aiyedatiwa had begun high-level consultation with the federal authorities aimed at taming the perennial ocean surge and other environmental encumbrances affecting habitation and aquatic life among residents of Okitipupa, Ikale, and Ese-Odo council areas.

“We are lucky to have a restless governor in Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who within the short time in office has been in touch with Abuja, to make the federal authorities fulfill their part in his development drive,” he disclosed. Meanwhile, the Director-General of the LACO-FS, Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, in inaugurating the group’s directorate for the respective council areas, charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work as a team towards electing Governor Aiyedatiwa in the party’s primary election.

Addressing women and artisans in the five council areas, the state Director of Artisans, Mrs. Adenike Ademujimi, said Governor Aiyedatiwa had set aside funds to boost businesses, especially among traders, artisans and low-income earners. Also speaking, directors-general in the local government areas; Akinrinsola Odunayo (Ileoluji-Okeigbo), Sola Adekugbe (Irele), Igbekele Akinrinwa (Okitipupa), Toyin Allen (Ese-Odo) and Idowu Mafimisebi (Ilaje), all expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming support enjoyed by the governor among people in their respective council areas.

So far, the LACO-FS has covered 14 out of the 18 council areas in its campaigns ahead of the Ondo State APC governorship primary election holding next month.