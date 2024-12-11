Ondo Budgets N655bn For 2025

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has submitted a budget proposal of N655 billion for the approval of the State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.

Out of the budgetary allocation, Aiyedatiwa said the recurrent expenditure would gulp N248.9 billion while the rest N406 billion would go for capital expenditure.

Of the recurrent expenditure, Aiyedatiwa said N102.7 billion representing 15.68 per cent, would go for salary and wages, overheads take N50 billion, grants and contributions N26.4 billion, statutory transfers N18.2 billion, social contribution and social benefits N29 billion.

Aiyedatiwa said the rest totalling N406 billion, representing 36.4 per cent, would be spent on infrastructure and development projects.

Also, education would take 11.80 per cent of the budget while Agricultural development attracts 8.60 per cent of the total budget.

“This new administration that will start a new four years journey come 24th February, 2025 has promised a lot of programmes that are feasible and realistic for the good of everyone in our dear state.

“We shall take the welfare of all the citizens of Ondo State with the seriousness it deserves through the 2025 Budget tagged,” Budget of Recovery,” as means of consolidating on the lofty programmes that we have started”, he said.

