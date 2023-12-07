Ondo: Brouhaha Over Abuja Accord

BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the power play over the botched impeachment move against Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the accord brokered by President Bola Tinubu on the impasse

Many residents of Ondo State heaved a sigh of relief when they discovered that the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has survived the impeachment plot hatched by members of the State House of Assembly. But the relief seems temporary as part of the conditions was for him to sign a postdated letter of resignation.

However, some prominent indigenes of Ondo State have kicked against the move that would make the deputy governor to sign a postdated letter of resignation as one of the conditions to halt the impeachment move against him. Those who spoke on the issue are of the opinion that the condition is alien to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which gives a president, vice president, governor and deputy governor four year- tenure in office as well as immunity against any criminal prosecution while in office.

Conditions for peace

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon, Olamide Oladiji, who was the arrowhead of the impeachment move against Aiyedatiwa said due to the intervention of President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, the lawmakers would be dropping the impeachment against the deputy governor. The conditions for peace, he said was for the withdrawal of all pending cases in court, signing of a postdated letter of resignation among others.

His words: “For the avoidance of doubt, let me present to the good people of Ondo State, the resolution reached after the meeting of representatives of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, members of the National Assembly from Ondo State and the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leadership of our great party.

“That all parties shall embrace peace; that status quo be maintained by all parties; that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties; that there will no dissolution of the State Executive Council; that undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the deputy governor and submitted to the President; that the party leadership and structures remains intact; that the House of Assembly leadership remains intact; that Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as deputy governor; that three enforcers including the state chairman of APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the Speaker of the State of House of Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji Adesanmi and Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catharine Odu were appointed to monitor compliance with the foregoing resolution.

“Flowing from the above, I urge everyone to sheathe the sword, bury the hatchet and think of better ways to accelerate the much needed development of our darling Sunshine State in the interest of our people. On our own part, I pledge, as always, on behalf of my colleagues to continue to work with the other arms of government and other stakeholders towards enhancing the delivery of democracy dividends to our people. Let me at this juncture warn politicians and other gladiators fanning the embers of war, in this state, because of their political interests to please thread softly as the House of Assembly will not hesitate to deploy the full weight of the law in calling them to order.”

Rejection of conditions for peace

Although many political watchers were of the opinion that the impeachment dangling on the head of Ai- yedatiwa like a sword of Damocles has been removed, they however expressed dismay about the conditions for peace to reign. Those who spoke, includ- ing a former chairman of Owo Local Government, Adeola Fagbayibo and Dr. Olanrewaju Akeredolu, a chieftain of APC, said the resolution reached between President Tinubu and gladiators in the politics of the state that asked un- elected people to monitor an elected official is contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They expressed doubt that the leadership of APC actually asked the deputy governor to sign a postdated letter of resignation. Dr. Akeredolu, who served as the head of the medical team for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s Campaign Committee said: “The question people have been asking is this and it is simple, where is our governor, nobody says Aiyedatiwa should be the governor or should resume, it is the constitution that says so. “The constitution says should the governor be unavoidable ab- sent in any circumstance, there is no lacuna in any governance, the next person should step in and the person that can step in accordance to the constitution is the deputy governor.

How will you convince reasonable people that all the decisions being taken by the governor is the governor’s decision? “Is it not a couple of people who gathered somewhere, writing something in the name of the governor? It has happened in the past even to the entire nation, when President Umaru Yar’Adua was sick. So, some people are using the avenue to have their way. The idea is not constitutional. How would you say a deputy governor should sign a postdated letter of resignation? “Now, we don’t have governor in Ondo State. Another thing they don’t understand, when you say status-quo to remain, what is the status-quo: That is the deputy governor should remain in the position of deputy governor. Then, what is the function of the deputy governor?

It is to act when the governor is not around. “You cannot make the governor the acting governor, the only person that can be acting governor is the deputy governor or the speaker if there’s no deputy governor. So, if you’re saying that status-quo should remain, how would you describe the situation whereby members of the House of Assembly failed to abide by the decision? “The truth is that the speaker is acting on the script written for him by his masters. He started the Kangaroo impeachment; are you expecting him to change overnight? He was denounced by his people, the people he was representing, they said they never sent him on what he was doing, are you saying he had changed overnight? What is happening in Ondo State is power game.”

Similarly, Fagbayibo said the intervention of the President has not brought peace in the state. His words: “If Mr. President is saying that some non-elected people should monitor elected persons, definitely there is an error. Well, the kind of man that we know, he knows what election means. He knows what it takes to be an elected person. “So, I am sure something must have gone wrong or somebody must have doctored the paper or probably the resolution of Mr. President in Abuja. Mr. President swore to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that we all know, and if he says that he has sworn to uphold the constitution, he will not violate or turn the constitution upside down because the elected person we are talking about has a joint ticket with Mr. governor as both ran to get to that position.

“We have noticed that Mr. Speaker, for reasons known to him, deliberately twisted facts to suit a certain interest by asserting that there was no agreement to transfer power to the deputy governor following the prolonged absence of governor. “While reading the major conditions of status quo put forward at the meeting, which include retaining the cabinet, Assembly leadership and party leadership as currently constituted in the state, Mr. Speaker refused to mention that those conditions were hinged on Aiyedatiwa gaining acting governor- ship status. “It is common knowledge that a deputy governor does not have the constitutional power to dissolve the State Executive Council. That power is vested in the governor and can only be exercised by the deputy governor if he is an acting governor.

The question that the people of Ondo State should ask Mr. Speaker is: If the directive of Mr. President is for Aiyedatiwa not to be named acting governor, why then was he made to issue a commitment not to dissolve the cabinet or change the leadership of the Assembly and party? “If he remains as deputy governor, does he has the power to dissolve the cabinet? For the sake of clarity, the President indeed maintained that Akeredolu remains governor and Aiyedatiwa remains his deputy. However, since the absence of the governor has been prolonged and a vacuum created, the Assembly was asked to give Aiyedatiwa the power to act as governor, pending the return of Akeredolu to office.

“The speaker mentioned that Aiyedatiwa was asked by the President to sign an undated resignation letter but Mr. Speaker refused to mention that the commitment was predicated on the deputy governor becoming acting governor. The undated resignation letter was to serve as insurance in case he refused to relinquish power upon the return of Akeredolu to office. “And when Mr. President ‘appointed’ the speaker, the party chairman and the SSG to act as monitors of the implementation of the resolutions reached, their job was to ensure that Aiyedatiwa as acting governor does not deviate from the resolutions.

There is absolutely nothing to monitor in a deputy governor who has no constitutional powers. “We, therefore, insist that Mr. Speaker has breached the resolutions by churning out half-truths in an attempt to delay or abort the implementation of the directive of Mr. President. The suspicious decision to hurriedly screen and approve 66 people into LG/LCDAS interim administration points in that direction. “While the deputy governor is not desperate to assume the status of acting governor and will play his part in maintaining peace and order in the state, it is imperative to let the people know those who are intent on scuttling the efforts of Mr. President and well-meaning stakeholders in restoring peace to our beloved state.”

Group blames Aiyedatiwa

Meanwhile, a socio-political group, Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI), has blamed some political leaders of frustrating the peace move initiated by President Tinubu. The group expressed displeasure with the efforts of some individuals to frustrate the peaceful truce brokered by President between supporters of Governor Akeredolu and supporters of his deputy, Aiyedatiwa. The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Secretary, and Publicity Secretary, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi, Jide Oriola and Sunday Ayeni, respectively, alleged that some persons claiming to be supporting the deputy governor, have declared total resistance to the peaceful solution proffered by the President.

The group accused supporters of Aiyedatiwa of procuring the service of some prominent lawyers to push for the enforcement of the Doctrine of Necessity to declare Akeredolu incapacitated and for his deputy to be declared as the acting governor. The group’s statement read in part: “We are very aware that it was true that Aiyedatiwa was asked to sign an undated letter of resignation in the Abuja resolution in the presence of the president. But to our surprise, the deputy governor attended and chaired the state Executive Council meeting on Thursday and told the cabinet a different story. “We want to once again restate that peace must reign in Ondo State. We repeat It is time for peace to reign. We want to urge the deputy governor to respect the terms of the peace brokered by the presidency.”