Ondo-Born Philanthropist, Ayinke Thanks Tinubu For Appointing Tunji-Ojo As Minister

Ondo-born business mogul and philanthropist, Engr Funmi Ayinke, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister of Interior.

In a letter to the President, Ayinke described Tunji-Ojo as one of the leading lights from Ondo, recognized for his exceptional qualities.

She further hailed the former federal lawmaker as one the best brains from the Sunshine State, well-armed to fulfil his mandate and fully domesticate the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

By selecting Tunji-Ojo, Ayinke said the President has demonstrated a “penchant for men and women of goodwill, those with high moral standards who are prepared for the tasks”.

She added: “The President is indeed a man who values and rewards hard work and recognizes excellence capacity, and intellect. Above all, he is ready to go against the status quo just to make Nigeria better. ”

Ayinke, therefore, assured President Tinubu that he wouldn’t regret the choice of Tunji-Ojo, reiterating her unwavering support at all times.

She noted that the interior minister has left a lasting impression on previous assignments and would do so at the national level.

According to her, “Tunji-Ojo would effectively handle domestic or internal affairs of the country, especially those that affect the welfare of the common man”.

Ayinke, however, urged the minister not to lose focus and to continue on the wonderful path that has brought him fame and fortune.

She warned that Tunji-Ojo must always stand for justice, equity, and fairness – the hallmark of his time in the National Assembly.