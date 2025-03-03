Ondo Auto Rally To Rev Up In Ilara-Mokin April 19

Share

lara-Mokin, Ondo State, is set to host this year’s edition of the Ondo Auto Rally on April 19, at the custom-built racing tracks adjacent to the renowned Smokin Hills Golf Course.

Organised by the Work and Playgroup, led by Adeoye Ojuoko, this one-day motorsports spectacle aims to deliver an exciting action-packed motor rally while solidifying its reputation as a key driver of tourism in Ondo State and Nigeria.

Now in its eighth edition, the rally continues to grow in prominence, combining high-speed racing with sustainable, family-friendly activities.

“Interest in the event keeps rising, and we’re committed to expanding the experience to ensure every attendee leaves with unforgettable memories,” said Ojuoko, President of Work and Play Promotions.

He added: “Our goal is to enhance the rally’s value, create sustainable experiences, and leave a lasting impression on participants and spectators alike.”

The event will feature over 100 racers, bikers, and motorsports enthusiasts from across Nigeria, tackling the challenging off-road tracks that have made Ilara-Mokin a hotspot for motorsports fans. Beyond the races, attendees can enjoy a variety of activities.

