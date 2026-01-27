Ondo At 50: We’ve Nothing To Show For Our Resources, Group Laments

As Ondo State prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee, a civil society group, Ondo Redemption Front, has said that the state has nothing to show for the abundant resources it is endowed with.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the Chairman of the group, Ayodeji Ologun, said despite having governments that lack vision over the years, the people of Ondo State will still celebrate their resilience, their his tory, and their unbreakable hope, as well as their enduring determination to reclaim their state from failure and misrule in pursuit of a better future.

Ologun said: “Milestones demand reflection, and reflection demands courage. At fifty, Ondo State must not pretend that all is well when evidence abounds that governance has lost direction.

“As our dear Sunshine State approaches a historic milestone, 50 years of existence on February 3, 2026, this moment ought to be one of deep reflection, proud stock-taking, and bold recommitment to progress.

“Sadly, what confronts us today is not a state preparing to celebrate achievement, but a government scrambling to decorate failure with empty rhetoric. “Fifty years is not a small journey. It is long enough for a serious government to point to enduring legacies, projects that changed lives, institutions strengthened, and systems that work.