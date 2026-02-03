Ondo At 50: Struggle For Self-Determination And Imperative Of Honouring Pioneers

It gives me great pleasure and deep satisfaction to witness the 50th anniversary of the creation of our dear Ondo State. I heartily congratulate the government and the good people of the state on this golden jubilee of our collective journey.

This milestone offers not only an opportunity for celebration, but also a solemn moment for reflection; reflection on where we began, how far we have come, and the sacrifices that made our existence as a state possible. Indeed, much water has passed under the bridge since the creation of this blessed state. We thank God for the modest yet remarkable achievements recorded over the years.

While it is true that we may not yet be where we desire to be or where we ought to be, there is no doubt that with collective resolve, renewed commitment, and purposeful leadership, we shall arrive there in due course. Ondo State is richly endowed by God.

What is required of us is the wisdom to deploy what we have, our natural resources, human capital, and opportunities under the stewardship of the right leadership. In this regard, I particularly congratulate our Sunshine Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on this historic occasion.

I firmly believe that it is by divine design that he is at the helm at this defining moment in our state’s history. I trust that God will use him for the glory, progress, and sustainable development of Ondo State. It is incumbent on all of us to strengthen his hands through cooperation, support, and shared responsibility, especially at a time when opportunities for development abound and must not be squandered. As we celebrate Ondo at 50, it is imperative that we do not forget the labours of our heroes past.

There were men and women who saw tomorrow when others did not, visionaries who conceived the idea of Ondo State, champions who carried the burden of advocacy, and patriots who persevered when apathy and doubt prevailed. These individuals are the true icons of Ondo State. While the state may eventually have been created, it is doubtful that it would have emerged in the form and character it possesses today without their sacrifices. It bears emphasis that these pioneers did not benefit personally from the commonwealth they laboured to create.

Rather, they taxed themselves, contributing from their personal resources to ensure that the dream of Ondo State became a reality. I was quite young in the 1970s, yet I witnessed these efforts first-hand. I saw school principals, senior civil servants, and teachers gather at my late father’s office along Hospital Road, Akure, holding meetings and committing themselves to the cause of state creation.

It is for this reason that I have consistently advised those responsible for honours and awards at this 50th anniversary celebration that these super icons, both living and departed—must not be forgotten. Honouring the labours of our heroes past is essential to shaping a resilient and enduring future. Their legacies constitute the very foundation upon which Ondo State stands today, and we must build a state worthy of the sacrifices they made.

Among the foremost pioneers of the struggle for the creation of Ondo State were the late Chief Gilbert B. Akinyede, a wealthy Lagos-based legal practitioner from Ode-Ekiti; the late Prince Deji Adegoroye, an Akure-based legal practitioner who served as SecretaryGeneral of the Ondo State Creation Movement; and Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, who served as the Publicity Secretary of the movement.

These three deserve special recognition and immortalisation. History records that the initial state creation movement was led by Chief Akinyede, with Prince Deji Adegoroye as Secretary, meeting at Akure Secondary Commercial College, Oke-Aro, along Idanre Road.

Subsequently, another group emerged, led by Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin, with members including Baba Reuben Fasoranti. This second group had existed earlier as part of a broader political movement aligned with Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Interestingly, Prince Deji Adegoroye was again nominated as Secretary of this new group. At a point, mistrust and rivalry threatened the unity of purpose required for success.

However, it is on record that Chief G.B.A. Akinyede issued a powerful appeal, urging all stakeholders to recognise that the benefits of unity far outweighed any personal or political differences. The intervention of traditional rulers across the state further helped to reconcile the factions, leading to a unified movement. Eventually, Chief Akinyede retained the chairmanship, Prince Deji Adegoroye became Secretary-General, and Chief Sehinde Arogbofa served as Publicity Secretary.

The movement’s secretariat was located at 29, New Hospital Road, Akure, the law offices of Prince Deji Adegoroye. The contributions of other eminent leaders, including Papa Ajasin, Baba Fasoranti, and numerous traditional rulers, elders, and professionals across the state, cannot be overstated.

Their collective efforts ensured the eventual success of the struggle and the birth of Ondo State. As we commemorate this golden jubilee, I therefore respectfully call on the Ondo State Government to seize this historic moment to immortalise the pioneer fathers of our state, particularly Chief G.B. Akinyede, Prince Deji Adegoroye, and Chief Sehinde Arogbofa.

Such recognition will honour their memories, inspire present and future generations, and reaffirm the values of selfless service and collective sacrifice. I have made representations to the appropriate authorities and will further convey this appeal to the Governor of Ondo State. May Ondo State continue to flourish. Long live Ondo State