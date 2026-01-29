Ondo At 50: Late Gen Mohammed, Founding Fathers To Be Honoured

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ondo State, the government has unveiled plans to honour Late Gen Murtala Mohammed who pronounced the creation of the state on February 3, 1976.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who made the announcement at a world press conference to herald the anniversary said the founding fathers who contributed to the creation of the state would be honoured by the government.

Aiyedatiwa said the creation of the state was the culmination of years of prolonged political agitation, intellectual advocacy, and moral persuasion of eminent indigenes of the state comprising Ekiti State.

According to him, the state emerged from the legitimate yearning of a people who believed that governance must be closer to the governed and that identity, equity, and inclusive development are best achieved when a people are granted administrative self-expression.

Aiyedatiwa said the struggle was arduous, sustained by courage rather than convenience and by conviction rather than compromise.

According to him: “This anniversary is not merely commemorative; it is civilisational in significance. It offers us a rare opportunity to interrogate our collective past, evaluate our present, and deliberately design our future. Fifty years in the life of a State is sufficient time to assess the vision that inspired its birth and the fidelity with which successive administrations and generations have pursued that vision.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the founding fathers of the state who are dead or alive and whose foresight and sacrifice laid the cornerstone of the state.

Some of the founding fathers of the state according to Governor Aiyedatiwa included the first civilian Governor, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, late Chief Ayo Fasanmi, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and Basorun Seinde Arogbofa.

Aiyedatiwa said the state has been guided by a succession of administrators and governors, military and civilians, each operating within the peculiar constraints and possibilities of their time.

The governor said the government has designed a robust, inclusive, and forward-looking programme framework that reflects the intellectual, cultural, and developmental identity of the state.

Some of the activities he said include statewide interfaith thanksgiving services, acknowledging divine providence in our journey; a golden jubilee lecture series, and a grand anniversary of cultural and historical exhibitions, celebrating the traditions, arts, and heritage.