Ondo At 50: Aiyedatiwa Declares Public Holidays

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared Monday, 2 February, and Tuesday, 3 February, 2026, as public holidays across the state.

The declaration was contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezar Adeniyan, on Saturday, 31 January, 2026.

According to the statement, the holidays will enable residents of the state to fully participate in activities lined up to commemorate the 50th anniversary, a historic milestone that marks five decades of growth, resilience, and collective progress.

The Governor urged citizens to use the opportunity to join in the celebrations, reflect on the state’s journey so far, and recommit themselves to the shared vision of building a more prosperous and united Ondo State.

However, essential service providers have been advised to make adequate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services during the period.