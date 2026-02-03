Ondo At 50: Aiyedatiwa Celebrates Founding Fathers, Commits To State’s Devt

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Tuesday acknowledged the roles of the founding fathers in the state, which were instrumental in the collective achievements the state enjoys today.

Speaking during a statewide broadcast, the Governor reflected on the rich history of Ondo State and the contributions of its citizens to the growth of the sunshine state.

He recalled that the area now known as Ondo State was historically Ondo Province characterized a vast and resource-rich territory stretching from the northern hinterlands to the Atlantic coastline.

“The great land we now proudly call Ondo State was historically known as Ondo Province, a vast, contiguous, and resource-rich territory stretching from the northern hinterlands to the Atlantic coastline, bordered by Oyo and Ijebu Provinces to the west, the former Midwest to the east and the old Kwara axis to the north.”

According to him, the twelve-state structure introduced by General Yakubu Gowon laid the foundation for restructuring and on February 3, 1976, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, guided by recommendations from the Justice Ayo Irikefe Panel, dissolved the old Western State into Ogun, Ondo, and Oyo states.

“Fast forward, certain unresolved structural contradictions strained the fragile fabric of the young post-independence Nigerian State and culminated in the tragic civil war of 1967.

“The twelve-state structure introduced by the General Yakubu Gowon administration was a courageous step, but it did not fully address the root causes of these tensions and the fear of the minorities.

” It therefore, fell to the visionary and reformist leadership of General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, guided by the recommendations of the Justice Ayo Irikefe Panel, to undertake a more fundamental reconfiguration of the Nigerian federation.”

Aiyedatiwa described the anniversary as not just celebration but civilisational landmark, moment for reflection on the past, and a recommitment to building a prosperous future.

Also, he appreciated efforts of the sons and daughters of Ondo State fort heir tremendous contributions, including farmers, fisherfolk, artisans, professionals, public servants, youths, elders, and members of the diaspora.

Additionally, he paid tributes to the architects of the modern Ondo State, particularly members of the Ondo Provincial Movement led by the late Chief Gilbert Benjamin Akinyemi Akinyede, with Mr. Deji Adegoroye as Secretary.

“With reverence and gratitude, we salute the architects of modern Ondo State: men and women who transformed collective yearnings into historical fact.

“Foremost among them were the members of the then Ondo Provincial Movement, under the distinguished leadership of the late Chief Gilbert Benjamin Akinyemi Akinyede with Mr. Deji Adegoroye as Secretary.

“From their maiden meeting at Omolere Nursery and Primary School, Akure on 11th November 1973, they mobilised communities, harmonised divergent interests and sustained relentless advocacy until destiny yielded,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa also honoured living leaders, including the National Leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Pa Reuben Fasoranti; traditional rulers, statesmen, scholars, administrators, and activists whose sacrifices have strengthened the state’s place within the Nigerian federation.

He called on citizens to uphold the legacy of past leaders, work collectively, and remain committed to inclusive development.