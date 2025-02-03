Ondo At 49: Aiyedatiwa Lauds Founding Fathers

Share

…Constitute Committee For 50th Anniversary

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has lauded the founding fathers for their contributions to the development of the state and promised to build on the efforts for the peace of the communities.

Aiyedatiwa, who unfolded plans to constitute a committee for the 50th anniversary, said the state is making steady progress towards a destination of all-round development and prosperity.

Ondo State, carved out from the old Western Region, was created on the 3rd of February 1976 by the military administration of General Murtala Muhammed.

Since its creation 49 years ago, 19 people have served as governors, 12 military governors, and seven civilian governors, including Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in on the 27th of December, 2023.

In his message on the anniversary, Governor Aiyedatiwa commended the founding fathers of the State for their courage, foresight, and invaluable contributions towards making the state what it is today in terms of sustainable development and inclusive growth, with the potential to be greater.

While promising to continue to build on the worthy legacies of the founding fathers and former governors, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated the commitment of his administration to maximizing the potential of the State for the benefit of the generality of the people.

Congratulating the people of the State on the anniversary, the Governor also called on them to continue to provide support for his administration as he continues to navigate the ship of the State toward a safe harbour.

The Governor added that as the State heads towards its 50th creation anniversary next year, a committee will soon be constituted to draw up the modalities for the Golden celebration of the Sunshine State.

