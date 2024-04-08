Ondo Assures Of Timely Completion Of Ongoing Road Projects

The Ondo State government has assured residents of the state that all ongoing road projects will be completed and delivered as scheduled. Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Mr Joseph Babalola, gave the assurance while inspecting the road projects in Akure yesterday. Babalola, while inspecting the level of work at Oyarugbulem and Shagari Estate overhead bridge, said all the beams and deck slabs had been tested, adding that they met the standard.

He said all the materials being used by the construction company were of high quality. The special adviser, who added that the construction work had reached 60 per cent completion, said the follow-up visit was meant to complement the initial inspection carried out by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. He added that aside easing traffic on the axis, the overhead bridge would also enhance business activities within the metropolis.