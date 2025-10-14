Ondo Assembly Workers Issue Seven-Day Strike Notice

Workers at the Ondo State House of Assembly, under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) for their members.

The workers, comprising staff of the Assembly and the House of Assembly Service Commission, said the decision followed the government’s failure to act on previous ultimatums issued by the union.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House and signed by PASAN Chairman, Comrade Helen Oluwafemi, and Secretary, Comrade Akinyemi Adeyemi, the union stated that the strike would commence next Monday if their demands were not met.

The letter read in part: “Following the expiration of the 21-day and 14-day ultimatums issued on August 22 and September 23, 2025, respectively, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) hereby issues a final seven-day ultimatum. After the expiration of this period, the union will embark on an indefinite strike if the Ondo State Government fails to implement the CONLESS salary structure for our workers.”

The seven-day ultimatum, which began on Monday, October 13, 2025, will expire on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

PASAN emphasized that the union remains law-abiding and committed to maintaining peace in the state, expressing hope that the matter would be resolved amicably.

“We sincerely want to place on record that the union is peace-loving and will not in any way obstruct the existing harmony in the state. We pray that God will continue to rule and reign supreme in the government of Ondo State,” the letter concluded.