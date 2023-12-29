Ondo Assembly Passes N395bn Budget Into Law

Barely a week after Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State forwarded the 2024 Appropriation bill of N394.5 billion to the State House of Assembly, the lawmakers passed the bill into law.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, presented by its Chairman, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, during the plenary session.

The proposed budget comprised of capital expenditure of N222 billion with a recurrent expenditure of N172.997 billion.

Ogunmolasuyi, who represents Owo Constituency One, said that the estimate passed by the assembly was higher than what the governor presented by over N10,734,000,000

Ogunmolasuyi had said “The committee after an interface with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies ( MDAs) for the defence of their respective estimates amended the original bill and recommended N395 billion.

“The state government should take necessary steps to ensure that internally generated revenue is sustained and improved and that the budget meets the needs of Ondo State.

“ The Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget and Ministry of Finance in conjunction with the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service ( ODIRS) should ensure that they boost the revenue of the state with details of extant laws.”

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the report thereafter. The bill was read for the third time by the clerk of the house, Mr Benjamin Jayeola, as directed by the Speaker of the House of the Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji.

Speaking on the bill, Oladiji said that the bill if signed into law would turn around the state and trigger development and growth.

Oladiji said that with the bill when signed into law, the governor would be well equipped to serve the people of the state and deliver dividends of democracy.

The Speaker prayed that God would grant the state governor wisdom and wherewithal to steer the state to a destination of fulfillment.

He commended the committee for its promptness and timeliness as regards the bill and extended appreciation to the state Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget for a job well done.

The House of Assembly also passed the 2024 N6 billion Appropriation Bill for the services of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service ( ODIRS).

The 2024 ODIRS Appropriation Bill has N5,468,791,588.00 for the recurrent expenditure and N855,451,755.00 for the capital expenditure.