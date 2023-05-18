Ondo Assembly Passes N14bn OSOPADEC Appropriation Bill Into Law

The Ondo State House of Assembly passed the N14 billion 2023 appropriation bill of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) into law yesterday. The bill has a capital vote of more than N10 billion and recurrent expenditure of more than N3 billion. Majority Leader Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi (APC-Owo 1) moved the motion for the Bill to be passed into law after its third reading.

He said it would impact positively on the well-being of the oil-producing areas. Success Torhukerhijo, (APC-Ese/Odo) seconded the motion. House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation Akintomide Akinrogunde (APC-Okitipupa 1) had earlier assured that the committee read the bill painstakingly before approving its passage into law.

Akinrogunde noted that there were provisions in the bill for the betterment of people of the oil-producing area of the state. Speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun (APC-Ifedore) appreciated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his passion for the well-being of the oil-producing areas of the state. He urged OSOPADEC to be dutiful in catering to the needs of the oil-rich area, warning that the government would not tolerate the abandonment of projects.