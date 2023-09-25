Ondo Assembly Directs CJ To Set Up Panel To Probe Deputy Gov

The Ondo State House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Other offences levelled against the Deputy Governor included financial recklessness, an attempt to bring down the State government and publication in print media maligning the reputation of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The Assembly had given Aiyedatiwa seven days within which to respond to the allegation of misconduct levelled against him.

At the plenary of the Assembly held late yesterday, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Olamide Oladiji directed Justice Odusola to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the embattled Deputy Governor of the state.

Moving the motion for the composition of the Panel, the Majority Leader, Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, noted that the move was in line with the Nigeria Constitution 1999 as amended and the motion was seconded by the Lawmaker representing Ifedore Constituency, Hon. Tope Komolafe.

Ogunmolasuyi said, “In line with the Nigeria Constitution, Section 188 subsection 4-5, the Chief Judge Of the State shall as requested by the House of Assembly, appoint a panel of seven persons who are of unquestionable character, and integrity, to investigate the allegation as regarded by the section.”

In his ruling, the Speaker stressed that it is imperative to investigate any matter of allegation in line with the constitution, adding that the House will continue to follow due process in its operations.

Oladiji therefore directed Justice Odusola to set up a Seven-Man Panel on inquiry to investigate the Allegation against the Deputy Governor and report to the house.

“The Deputy Governor is hereby given seven days to respond to the letter written to him by this honourable house”.