Ondo Assembly Confirms Adelami as Deputy Gov

Barely 24 hours after his name was submitted for screening, the Ondo State House of Assembly confirmed Dr Olayide Owolabi Adelami as the new Deputy Governor of the state. The position of the deputy governor became vacant following the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the elevation of his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the new governor.

Adelami was confirmed at a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, after the submission and consideration of a report by the selection committee of the House chaired by Oladiji. The House had earlier conducted a screening exercise for the nominee at the assembly complex.

The Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin read the letter sent to the House by Governor Aiyedatiwa for the consideration of the nominee for the vacant position of Deputy Governor. Submitting the report of the Committee, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, recommended the confirmation of the appointment of the nominee whom he affirmed had been properly screened.

The Majority Leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, consequently moved the motion for the report to be considered and the nominees to be confirmed and was seconded by Felix Afe representing Akoko North West Two. Oladiji, who ruled on the confirmation, congratulated the Deputy Governor designate, urging him to put in his best and pledged the house support to the executive for the people to enjoy a more dividends of democracy.

Adelami in his response appreciated Governor Aiyedatiwa for nominating him, promising not to betray his emotion and confidence reposed in him. Adelami, a retired Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, hails from Owo, in the Owo Local Government Area of the state.