Ondo Approves 101.6 Km Of Roads, 3 Monarchs

The Ondo State government has approved the construction and rehabilitation of 101.036 kilometres of roads as part of efforts to close infrastructure gaps in the state.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, said the projects would cover both new constructions and rehabilitation works in key locations across the state.

Olawoye disclosed that the Council approved 66.421 kilometres of new roads and 34.615 kilometres of rehabilitation and reconstruction works, totaling 101.036 kilometres. He said the projects were approved to ease vehicular movement, enhance commerce and open up communities for development.

The Council also approved the construction of a 216-bed hostel at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in IkareAkoko, aimed at improving accommodation for corps members posted to the state.