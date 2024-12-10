Ondo: APC Women At War With Aiyedatiwa Over Exclusion From Chairmanship Race

Share

Members of the Ondo APC Women For Equality have staged a protest against their exclusion from the Chairmanship race, following the decision by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the APC leadership to select consensus candidates for the upcoming Local Government Council elections on January 18, 2025, across all 18 Local Governments.

In a statement released on Tuesday, led by President Mrs Ayodele Beatrice and PRO Mrs Olubunmi Orisabinone, the group expressed their disappointment over the governor’s decision to leave women out of the local government elections.

The group stated, “This exclusion is a troubling sign for Aiyedatiwa, especially given the overwhelming support we provided during his campaign. It feels like our contributions have been disregarded.”

The group accused Governor Aiyedatiwa of neglecting women’s rights in his political appointments, asserting that his administration shows little interest in achieving gender equality in Ondo state’s political landscape. “Despite enjoying our staunch support during critical times, the governor’s actions demonstrate a lack of commitment to gender parity,” they said.

The absence of APC women candidates in the forthcoming local government elections is viewed as a setback for women in Ondo State, whose political representation does not meet the 35% requirement outlined in the National Gender Policy established in 2006.

“Our representation in Aiyedatiwa’s government is a far cry from what’s been achieved in other states of Nigeria. The governor is unfair to Ondo State women,” they lamented.

With women comprising approximately 59% of Ondo State’s population, the protesters argue that their representation in Aiyedatiwa’s government falls significantly short compared to other states in Nigeria.

“How can he treat us with so much disdain? How can he select chairmanship candidates under APC across 18 local governments without one woman as a candidate?” The group questioned. “It was as if we didn’t show interest. Our women showed interest, but it was sad we were not considered. We deserve to be represented in a minimum of five local governments.”

The group challenged the governor’s decision to exclude them and demanded immediate rectification of what they described as marginalization. “We will not stand for any form of oppression and suppression of our rights and participation in governance under the Aiyedatiwa-APC regime,” they declared.

