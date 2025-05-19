Ondo APC Ward Chairman Killed By Kidnappers After N5m Ransom Paid

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 5 chairman in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, who was kidnapped at his residence in Ifon a few days ago, has been killed by his abductors.

The kidnappers who killed the APC chieftain, however, set free two individuals who reportedly took N5 million and food items to them as ransom to secure Adepoyigi’s release.

The kidnappers had earlier reduced their initial demand from N100 million to N5 million alongside food supplies. They made a fresh demand of N30 million to secure the release of the three captives, which included Mr. Adepoyigi and the two ransom bearers.

A community leader in the area said the corpse of the victim was yet to be located in the forest, saying the two ransom bearers have reunited with their families.

He said it was on their return home that the freed ransom bearers confirmed that the kidnappers said they had shot dead the APC ward chairman.

The Chairman of the local government, Hon. Clement Kolapo Ojo, also confirmed the death of the party chieftain who was abducted from his house last week.

His words, “While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors.”

Ojo highlighted concerns on the need for urgent intervention from security agencies across board to re-strategise and respond promptly to intelligence reports.

He said there is a need to deploy security personnel and infrastructure to vulnerable communities in his and surrounding areas and improve surveillance, patrols, and community collaboration to detect and deter criminal elements.

