Ondo APC Slams Aborigines Over Aiyedatiwa’s Endorsement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described as divisive the endorsement of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa by some elders under the platform of APC Aborigines.

The ruling party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said the Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin warned political supporters of aspirants against divisive utterances and actions, ahead of the party primary fixed for April 20.

Adetimehin, described as unnecessary the idea of some people constituting themselves as “the aborigines of APC” of the state chapter.

The party contended that the unity of the party is erected on the pillars of equal opportunities, irrespective of whatever considerations.

The party said the chapter would not condone acts that are aimed at making some members inferior to others, on account of when they joined the party.

His words “The chapter is for all, and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members. New members should entertain no fears in this regard”

The party urged aspirants to be weary of desperate supporters, who fan embers of disunity for personal gains. This is not healthy for the vibrant chapter of our dream.

Adetimehin appealed to political gladiators to exhibit regard for the party’s governorship aspirants, and other stakeholders to avoid unnecessary friction in the political space.

The party noted that the state is known for its organisation and enviable political history that should be demonstrated at critical moments. We owe it a duty to showcase the rare ability to go into any contest without rancour.